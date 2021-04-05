Trump Jr’s new neighbors in Florida are not happy that he's moving into their community: report
Shutterstock.com

According to reports, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have purchased property in Jupiter, Florida, and will be calling the region home.

But according to the Miami Herald, neighbors in the area aren't too thrilled with the high-profile couple's arrival and say their presence could create "safety issues."

"The couple paid $9.7 million for a six-bedroom home in Admiral's Cove in Jupiter on March 31, the Palm Beach Post reports. The news site adds that Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, snatched up the seven-bedroom house next door by herself on the same lot for $10 million on March 24," the Herald reports.

According to the Herald, several would-be neighbors complained to the property owners' association when they heard the couple would be moving in.