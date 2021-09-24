Donald Trump Jr. must 'definitely' be subpoenaed — this former GOP congresswoman explains why

One of the most prominent Republicans who investigated President Bill Clinton in the 1990's called for the House select committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots to subpoena Donald Trump, Jr.

Former Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA) rose to prominence a quarter century ago as the senior counsel on the House Committee on Government Reform. In 2000, she led opposition research into Vice President Al Gore for George W. Bush's successful campaign for president. After working in private practice, she served three terms representing Virginia in Congress.

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace interviewed Comstock to hear her analysis of the investigation into January 6th after the select committee issued four subpoenas to top Trump advisors.

"Barbara, I set this up with sort of a nod to your history as an incredibly competent and tough investigator," Wallace said. "And I want to come back to you on the same question. What is it you want to know about these men individually and in terms of what ties them together in the planning of and the conduct during the insurrection?"

"Well, I think we need to get every, you know, email, every text, every document that's out there because I don't particularly expect them to be very forthcoming," Comstock replied.

Comstock explained why the former president's eldest son needs to be subpoenaed.

"I think people like Trump, Jr. definitely needs to be subpoenaed. Remember, he was in that tent right before Donald Trump went out to speak," she explained.

"He's there with Mark Meadows saying, 'Hey, you know how to fight, you're fighting.' He obviously knows a lot of what went on in that lead up as do other members of the family and certainly members of the family who knew exactly what was going on on January 6th and from the entire time from election night until then," Comstock said.



Watch: