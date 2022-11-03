'Not a funny person': Jimmy Kimmel slams Donald Trump Jr

The host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on ABC had a tough critique of attempts at comedy by Donald Trump, Jr. during a Wednesday evening appearance on CNN.

The comedian was interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper about shocking responses to the attack on Paul Pelosi by Twitter owner Elon Musk and Donald Trump, Jr.

The comedian loved hearing the CNN host read, unbleeped, the tweet where he responded to Musk by saying, "it has been interesting, over the years, to watch you blossom from the electric car guy into a fully-formed piece of s***."

"Well, first of all, Jake, I love hearing you curse. It's one of my favorite things," Kimmel said. "It's like CNN after dark."

Tapper asked Kimmel about where to draw the line comedically.

"And it's not just the smears that they put out about Paul Pelosi, these deranged conspiracy theories," Tapper said. "A lot of these folks, right-wing MAGA folks, tried to make jokes at Paul Pelosi's expense."

"I personally found those jokes by Don, Jr. and others just horrible and not even remotely funny," Tapper said.

"The line is when Don, Jr. tells a joke," Kimmel replied.

"When Don, Jr. tells a joke, the line has been crossed because this is not a funny person," the comedian declared. "I don't know what's going on in Don's life, but it seems like an awful lot of projection going on there to me."

"And I just -- you know, I don't know," Kimmel continued. "The line, I guess, is when an 82-year-old man gets hit in the head with a hammer."

Watch below or at this link: