The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol has obtained text messages from Donald Trump, Jr. to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows laying out a plan for his father to stay in office despite losing the 2020 election.

"Two days after the 2020 presidential election, as votes were still being tallied, Donald Trump’s eldest son texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that “we have operational control” to ensure his father would get a second term, with Republican majorities in the US Senate and swing state legislatures, CNN has learned. In the text, which has not been previously reported, Donald Trump Jr. lays out ideas for keeping his father in power by subverting the Electoral College process, according to the message reviewed by CNN," the network reported.

The committee has previously obtained texts between Meadows and Ginny Thomas along with a GOP member of Congress.

“It’s very simple,” Trump Jr. texted Meadows. “We have multiple paths We control them all.”

Trump Jr.’s lawyer Alan S. Futerfas said, "this message likely originated from someone else and was forwarded.”

CNN explained that "The November 5 text message outlines a strategy that is nearly identical to what allies of the former President attempted to carry out in the months that followed. Trump Jr. makes specific reference to filing lawsuits and advocating recounts to prevent certain swing states from certifying their results, as well as having a handful of Republican state houses put forward slates of fake 'Trump electors.'"



