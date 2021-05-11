Trump Jr.'s ex-wife started dating Secret Service agent soon after filing for divorce: new book

A new book written by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig claims that there were concerns within the United States Secret Service about members of the Trump family dating agents.

The Guardian, which has obtained a copy of the new book, reports that Leonnig details how Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., started dating an agent who had been assigned to guard her family soon after she filed for divorce with the former president's eldest son.

Although Secret Service agents are forbidden from dating the people they're guarding, the agency raised no red flags about Vanessa Trump's relationship with the agent because he was no longer being assigned to protect her after her divorce.

Trump Jr.'s ex-wife isn't the only member of the Trump family who raised eyebrows when it came to her dealings with Secret Service agents either, as Leonnig reports that there were suspicions within the agency about Trump daughter Tiffany Trump potentially forming a relationship with an agent.

Specifically, Leonnig claims that Tiffany Trump broke up with her boyfriend and then "began spending an unusual amount of time with alone with a Secret Service agent on her detail," which caused leaders within the agency to become "concerned at how close Tiffany appeared to be getting to the tall, dark and handsome agent."