Trump judges don't believe in the law, facts or logic: Elie Mystal tears down the intelligence of Judge Cannon

MSNBC's Joy Reid started her Labor Day show with Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell and legal experts Elie Mystal and Glenn Kirschner talking about the bizarre ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon. She isn't the judge presiding over the Donald Trump document case, but she inserted herself into the case in another district, and ultimately helped the president who appointed her.

Legal experts have already indicated there are some legally unsound pieces of her ruling that likely won't make it through further court systems unless the 11th Circuit or Supreme Court intends to change the law dramatically.

"She's biassed and corrupt," sad Mystal. "Like, I don't know what to tell anybody anymore. I've been saying this since he took office. When you allow Republicans to control the courts you get nothing. Trump judges do not believe in the rule of law. They do not believe in precedent. They do not believe in facts. They do not believe in logic. They just believe in whatever will help Donald Trump and they've proven it again and again and again. So, when I say you cannot trust Trump judges. I don't know what more evidence you need for that fact, right?"

He went on to cite that the argument that Trump has executive privilege is so stupid that it's hard to explain.

"First of all, privilege goes to the current president," he explained. Trump's suit didn't even argue executive privilege, it argued attorney-client privilege. "We only have one president at a time. So, it's not Trump's privilege to have. But even if it was, as you point out, with Bill Barr who believes that the executive of the United States is something closer to a king than a president, even Bill Barr says that if he had a privilege, that privilege still goes with the government and not with Trump."

Barr said over the weekend that the idea that Trump has any kind of privilege over the documents is absurd.

"So, these documents belong in the Archives and it would be like Trump's call for executive privilege over the plane and then parked the plane, Air Force One, at Mar-a-Lago. Can't do that. Even if it was his, we have the right to take it back, but when you allow Trump judges to infect the system these are the kind of decisions you get," Mystal continued

His final point, he said is that the media needs to stop pretending that the Trump judges are the legitimate piece of the judicial system.

"They have to stop carrying water for them and start calling them out as they are, corrupt, leave behind gifts from the Trump administration to destroy the rule of law in America," he closed.

