GOP's Kelly Loeffler to challenge Biden's electoral win in at least one state: report
Travis Gettys

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) will object to certifying Joe Biden's electoral count in at least one state Wednesday in a joint congressional meeting.

Fox News reported the Georgia Republican will join other senators and more than half of the House GOP caucus in refusing to certify Electoral College votes from some of the states won by Biden but disputed by President Donald Trump, who has lost dozens of legal challenges to his re-election loss.

"Elections are the bedrock of our democracy and the American people deserve to be 100 percent confident in our election systems and its outcomes," Loeffler told Fox News in a statement. "But right now, tens of millions of Americans have real concerns about the way in which the November presidential election was conducted — and I share their concerns."

All 50 states have certified Biden's election win -- by a 306-232 electoral vote count -- and the Department of Homeland Security declared "November 3rd election was the most secure in American history."

"The American people deserve a platform in Congress, permitted under the Constitution, to have election issues presented so that they can be addressed," added Loeffler, who faces a runoff election Tuesday in Georgia. "That's why, on January 6th, I will vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the Electoral College certification process."