Kid Rock feared Trump was showing him classified maps about North Korea

Kid Rock, Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent were part of a discussion about North Korea while looking over maps with former President Donald Trump during a White House visit in 2017.



In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock recalled the moment of self-awareness when he realized he was being invited into something for which he wasn't qualified.

The artist was shocked when Trump asked him, "'What do you think we should do about North Korea' and I'm like 'What? I don't think I'm qualified to answer this.'"

Rock said he wouldn't give his opinion, not being an expert on geopolitical issues and foreign policy.

Trump and Kid Rock met when Palin invited him to dinner at the White House because the president was looking for guests that were "interesting." They then became friends on the golf course and off.



"He just knows how to have fun," Rock said when explaining why he enjoys Trump's company on the golf course. "Doesn't take it too seriously. He's engaging. He's just cutting it up, open with politics." He recalled a time when Trump was trying to write a tweet about ISIS, so he ran it by the rockstar first.

He did not "want to speak out of school," but he recalled that Trump wanted a tweet something along the lines of "you're going to be dead" for joining the caliphate.

"He goes, 'What do you think?' And I go, 'Awesome,'" Kid Rock said, with a thumbs-up. The tweet Trump actually sent was reworded and more "politically correct," Kid Rock revealed.

Kid Rock recalled looking at maps with Trump when he asked if it was appropriate for him to be looking at something like that, implying that it was a classified document.

"I'm like, 'Am I supposed to be in on [this] sh*t?'" Kid Rock said as he and Carlson laughed.

Trump was caught taking a truckload of documents, some of which were top secret, back to Mar-a-Lago with him. The National Archives was forced to go down to the Trump club and get them. It's unknown what all was included.

"'What do you think we should do about North Korea?'" Trump asked, according to Kid Rock. "I'm like, 'What? I don't think I'm qualified to answer this.'" More laughter between he and Carlson continued.

"It's really weird to get phone calls from him and stuff. It's kind of mind-blowing," he recalled. "You know, after the election it was a little different there but he's still the same guy. He sits down, he just cuts it up. Just starts cutting it up. It's just how sharp he is, it's incredible."



See a clip below:



