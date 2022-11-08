Jimmy Kimmel destroys Trump after claiming his show is 'dead': 'What's dead is the look in your wife's eyes'

Jimmy Kimmel shot back at Donald Trump on Monday night after he heard that the former president attacked him at a rally over the weekend.
Kimmel explained that all of a sudden his wife's phone started to blow up with people asking if they'd seen what Trump said. According to the 2020 election loser, Kimmel and the other late-night comedians are "dead" because they don't have Trump to make fun of anymore. Trump hasn't disappeared from the world, however. He simply isn't in the Oval Office anymore.
"That's right, our show is dead," Kimmel said with a smirk. "Our show is so dead he's going to bury it on the golf course next to one of his ex-wives." It is a reference to the bizarre decision of Trump to bury his ex-wife at one of his resorts despite being married to someone else.
"You know what's dead? I'll tell you what's dead. All those endangered animals your chinless son shot. That's what's dead. You know what's dead? The look in your wife's eyes when you beg her for sex on your birthday," Kimmel said.
"And I will say," he continued. "In January our show will have been on for 20 years, you got kicked out after four, okay?"
It's unclear whether the so-called "Red Wave" the Republicans have been talking about since early 2022 will eventually materialize, but one thing is certain, something is happening in early voting and it's helping the Democrats.
MSNBC showed numbers in Ohio, Georgia and Wisconsin that prove the enthusiasm of Democrats to get to the polls isn't as suppressed as GOP pollsters want to believe.
In one conversation with Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid on the election panel Monday, Reid explained that people don't simply forget that they were freaked out by an attack on the Capitol or that they've lost their right to govern their own health care.
She also addressed the issue of a large swath of women voting. It isn't because they're rushing to fight inflation, she explained.
"Women just don't get over the idea that they no longer own their bodies. That's not something that they say, 'Hey, you know, I wish milk was a little cheaper. I'll probably get over it.' That isn't something that happens," said Reid. "So, when I look at the electorate and the way that campaigns are looking at it, they're saying, can Republicans catch up to that 4 million vote lead on Election Day? Because that's when they are voting."
Wallace had another point when it came to the issue of choice and abortion rights. She noted that despite being a long-time political operative, she doesn't trust the polls, particularly when it comes to women.
"I think it's unknowable," said Wallace about whether women are being reflected in voter expectations. "Because I think if you don't trust your Apple watch to track your period, you're not responding to a pollster about how, whether you care a lot or not at all. It doesn't answer the question. I don't know if you're taking those calls anymore, if you are that kind of voter. I also think that this idea that the Dobbs vote peeked early — it's 50 years of precedent overturned! You don't get over it, in like 12 weeks."
She also noted that she thinks it's a trap to say that people can have democracy or they can have cheap milk, and that was the point that Barack Obama made on the campaign trail over the weekend.
Meanwhile, the numbers are what is making many Democrats hopeful heading into Tuesday.
In Ohio, for example, in 2018, Republican early voting outmatched Dems by 2.3 percent. In 2022, however, the discrepancy of enthusiasm has Democrats in the lead by 4.9 percent.
In Georgia, where there was a competitive gubernatorial seat with Stacey Abrams the first time. Republicans held the edge in early voting numbers by 4.6 percent. But this year, Georgia Republicans aren't going anywhere near the early voting. They've only had 41.2 percent of their voters turnout. Democrats, by contrast, have 49 percent of their voters coming in for early voting.
In Wisconsin, the early vote for Republicans was an outright embarrassment for Democrats. They scored 45.9 percent of the early voting with Dems only hitting 35.1 percent. That number has certainly changed in 2022. Democrats are voting early to the tune of 37.1 percent to Republicans 34.4 percent.
These are simply percentages, they're not charts for actual votes and the vote totals and they're certainly no substitute for needed votes on Tuesday. If Democrats manage to turnout on election day as much as they did in 2020, things could look very different than Republican pollsters have indicated over the past few weeks.
Arizona polls haven't even opened, and already, there's a demand for a recount.
In Cochise County, Arizona, a judge still hasn't decided how the votes will be counted, reported the Daily Beast.
The case was brought by state officials who are already trying to oppose the election results and demanding to do a hand recount. On the other side were Cochise County Republican officials who previously fought for an election audit.
"Cochise, a rural county on the southern border, is one of several to preemptively call for an audit of its 2022 midterm vote," said the Daily Beast. "Although counties routinely review their elections, this new wave of audit enthusiasts is cozy with conspiracy theorists, and promotes methods like hand-counting ballots, which elections security experts describe as one of the most surefire ways to accidentally introduce errors into a vote count."
At the same time, it takes a very, very long time to do a hand count. Stalling and taking up more time is sometimes the goal by conspiracy theorists so they can gin up more conspiracies. During the Maricopa County audit, the conspiracy theorists were obsessed with one theory about bamboo fibers and Chinese ballots.
As of Monday evening, the debate in the county in Arizona was still happening. Last month, the three-person board of supervisors voted against the recount, with an alliance of Arizona retirees who attacked hand recounts as “unlawful, chaotic, time consuming and unnecessary.”
County officials declare they can do whatever they want, including audit by hand. They're represented by the Cyber Ninja's former lawyer, Bryan Blehm.
On Monday, The Washington Postreported that following a Republican-backed lawsuit that forced the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to toss out thousands of ballots, voters are scrambling to cast another, correct ballot — with long lines to do so in Philadelphia in particular.
"Multiple judges have ruled over the past two years that mail ballots returned on time by eligible Pennsylvania voters should be counted even if they lack a date on the outer envelope. Republicans sued in October to reverse that policy, arguing that it violated state law. Last Tuesday, they won a favorable ruling from the state Supreme Court, which directed counties not to count ballots with missing or inaccurate dates," reported Emma Brown and Amy Gardner. "That decision triggered a sprawling volunteer-run effort to make sure voters who had already returned their ballots knew that their votes would not count if they didn’t take action."
"Nowhere has that effort been more intense than in Philadelphia. On Saturday, city officials published the names of more than 2,000 voters who had returned defective ballots and urged them to come to City Hall to cast a new ballot in the few days remaining before Election Day. Community activists and volunteers for the Democratic Party and the Working Families Party began calling, texting and knocking on people’s doors to get the word out," the report continued. "On Monday, the line to cast a replacement vote at City Hall snaked outside and into the building’s courtyard as volunteers supplied snacks and bottled water, according to voters and activists."
According to the report, many voters are determined and angry, and view the whole thing as a plot to strip them of their franchise. “Oh I’m going to vote. It’s not a question,” said Kirby Smith, who stood in line at City Hall for most of the work day. “I’m going to fight back.” Penina Bernstein, who had travel back to Philadelphia from Colorado at personal expense after learning on social media her undated ballot wouldn't count, said, “I am flying home tonight and I will be there to fix it tomorrow, because my voice will not be silenced by voter suppression.”
"City officials had announced that voters could cast a replacement at City Hall until 5 p.m. Monday. But about 3:45, officials told some people in line that they would not reach the office before closing time and could not vote," said the report. "The decision upset some people, and sheriff’s deputies arrived to enforce the decision. City Commissioner Seth Bluestein, a Republican, wrote on Twitter that it was a 'disgrace' that voters were being put in the position of trying to cure their ballots at the last minute. City officials are 'doing the best they can to help as many voters as possible with very little time and resources,' he wrote."
This comes amid a number of other attempts by Republicans to set aside ballots around the country. Today in Wisconsin, a state judge in Waukesha County rejected a Republican-backed lawsuit to sequester ballots cast by members of the military.