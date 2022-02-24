Washington Post writer Aaron Blake detailed the growing list of former President Donald Trump's "botched" comments on the invasion of Ukraine.

According to Ukraine/Russian history professor at the University of Chicago, Vladimir Putin's invasion of the country is similar to Nazi aggression. "This is akin to Hitler’s invasion of Poland. That’s it," said Faith Hillis on Twitter.

But when Trump called into Fox News last night, he claimed that he knows best, while at the same time proving that he can't even digest the facts as he's told them.

"He seemed woefully unfamiliar with the particulars of an issue of massive import," wrote Blake. "Trump at one point seemed to think that the United States had suddenly decided to go to war with Russia. Midway through the interview, Laura Ingraham noted that 'we are just learning that U.S. officials are looking at a potential amphibious landing now in Odessa, Ukraine.'"

Her implication was that Russia was behind the "potential amphibious landing," but Trump thought the United States was actually thinking of joining the fight.

“Well, I think the whole thing, again, would have never happened," Trump claimed. "It shouldn’t happen. And it’s a very sad thing. But you know what is also very dangerous is, you told me about the amphibious attack by Americans, because you and everyone else shouldn’t know about it. They should do that secretly, not being doing that through the great Laura Ingraham. They should be doing that secretly. Nobody should know that, Laura.”



Ingraham had to cut him off and correct him. Biden has said over and over that the U.S. will not be involved in a ground war in Ukraine, as has his administration. Russian aggression has been the topic of reports for weeks about "11 amphibious ships in the Black Sea" readying to enter Ukraine. But these were all issues that were reported in the Washington Post, New York Times and on stations other than Fox, Newsmax and OAN.

While former presidents continue to get security briefings (not to be confused with the Presidential Daily Briefing), Trump rarely participated in his daily briefing while president. He's probably even less likely to participate post-presidency.

Blake noted that Trump is frequently "out of the loop on such major issues." He certainly proved it during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to misunderstand "how Congress works."

"Trump has even previously displayed unfamiliarity with key issues regarding Russia — for instance, when he misunderstood Vladimir Putin’s comment about Western-style liberalism being 'obsolete,'" Blake recalled. In fact, Putin was talking about classical liberalism, not AOC.

Ingraham reported that Biden was monitoring the situation and would speak to the G-7 Thursday. Trump replied saying "I don't think he's monitoring. I think he is probably sleeping right now."

Trump also claimed that Biden was "missing in action," a bizarre claim, given he's provided briefings, given statements and been in constant contact with Ukraine and international allies. There are constant updates on Twitter from political leaders in the U.S. and abroad as well as the White House. Then again, Trump was suspended from Twitter.



Read Blake's full take at the Washington Post.

