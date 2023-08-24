'A FAKE STORY!' Trump lashes out at Mike Pence after GOP debate

Shutterstock
Donald Trump on Wednesday night lashed out at his former vice president, Mike Pence, saying he "never" asked Pence to put him before the Constitution.
Trump, who participated in an interview with Tucker Carlson that was published at the same time as the debate on the site formerly known as Twitter, was quoted lashing out at prosecutor Fani Willis, competitor Chris Christie, and liberals generally. But after the debate, he took to Truth Social with yet another attack.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
"I never asked Mike Pence to put me above the Constitution. Who would say such a thing? A FAKE STORY!" Trump posted on his own social media network.