Trump running late to his own rally due to weather issues: report

Donald Trump Friday evening was reportedly running late for his own speech in South Dakota.
Trump, who was scheduled to go on stage at 8:00 PM Eastern time, missed his scheduled slot and was said to be running about 40 minutes late due to weather. A host for RSBN confirmed the news, but wasn't clear on the details.
"President Trump is delayed getting here due to weather issues," she said during the live feed that was supposed to be the broadcast of the speech by the former president. The name was not identified by the network on the live broadcast.
The host noted that it's an "undetermined time" when the transit will be restored, but estimated between 30 and 45 minutes of delay.