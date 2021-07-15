Embarrassing Trump video re-emerges after he insists the world 'didn’t laugh' at us when he was president

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump released an angry statement attacking Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker's upcoming book "I Alone Can Fix It." In particular, he took aim at the book's coverage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) expressing fear he would use nuclear weapons after the election, calling her a "known nut job."
"I was the one that got us out of wars, not into wars," wrote Trump. "And I was the one who got respect for our Country again, not like now when the leaders of the entire World are laughing at us. They didn't laugh when I was there!"
Trump's comments prompted the recirculation of an old video of the former president giving a speech at the United Nations, where global dignitaries literally laughed at him after he said, "In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country."
