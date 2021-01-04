Trump might get hit with a lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems -- according to their CEO
According to Dominion Voting Systems founder and CEO John Poulos, the company is planning to "imminently" sue lawyer Sydney Powell for defamation. He also hasn't ruled out a lawsuit against President Trump, Axios reports.

Dominion, which makes the voting machines used in Georgia and elsewhere during the 2020 election, has been the subject of baseless conspiracy theories regarding mass voter fraud. As Axios points out, Trump called the company "corrupt" during a leaked call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Speaking to the Axios Re:Cap podcast this Monday, Poulos said that when unsubstantiated claims about his company started being disseminated by pro-Trump factions, he couldn't believe what he was hearing.

"There were things being said about me personally, about the company I founded that are so demonstratively false," Poulos said. "There's 18 years of records of where Dominion was founded, why it was founded, and the level of falsity just reached a level that I had not previously thought would ever be possible."