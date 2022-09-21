'Extremely serious': Analyst on Fox Business expects NY's Trump lawsuit to 'bolster' criminal case

Civil rights attorney Brian Claypool told Fox Business that a lawsuit filed against members of the Trump family could "bolster" a criminal case.
New York Attorney Letitia James announced the lawsuit on Wednesday that seeks to recover $250 million that the Trump Organization allegedly illegally obtained through real estate fraud. The lawsuit also calls to ban former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump from serving as an officer of a company in New York.
"Anytime you get sued for a couple hundred million dollars, if not more, for civil fraud -- you are risking being able to run a business in New York -- there's a lot at stake," Claypool told Fox Business host Neil Cavuto. "President Trump's legal team has to take this extremely serious because there's no criminal charges yet."
"What happens is, when you trigger a civil case, that opens up a lot of mechanisms to do discovery," the attorney pointed out. "A lot of subpoenas are going to get issued."
He added: "And more important, there's going to be depositions taken under oath and that could lead to potential evidence that might bolster any type of criminal investigation."
Pillow magnate Mike Lindell faced off against the FBI in the drive-through of a Hardee's last week, where his phone was taken as part of a search warrant.
The court filing for the search warrant was posted online Wednesday, revealing an interesting and unexpected note about the allegations that Lindell is facing as he deals with grand juries around the fraud involved in attempting to overthrow the 2020 election. Journalist Tony Webster discovered that the filing mentions identity theft.
"All records and information on the Lindell cellphone that constitute fruits, evidence, or instrumentalities of violations of 18 U.S.C 1028(a)(7) (identity theft), 1030(a)(5)(A)(intentional damage to a protected computer), and/or 371 (conspiracy to commit identity theft and/or to cause intentional damage to a protected computer)—(the "SUBJECT OFFENSES")—those violations involving Tina Peters, Conan James Hayes, Belinda Knisley, Sandra Brown, Sherronna Bishop, Michael Lindell, and/or Douglas Frank, among other co-conspirators known and unknown to the government (the "SUBJECTS"), since November 1, 2020 including" and then lists 24 different kinds of evidence sought in the seized phone.
It doesn't detail why the information is being sought, and it was assumed to be related to the grand jury investigation into the fake electors scheme.
The warrant also said that prosecutors were seeking information about “damage to any Dominion computerized voting system” and any information involving an attempt to alter voting machines or the software.
During a segment on MSNBC this Wednesday, the panel discussed the filing of a sweeping lawsuit targeting Donald Trump, his three adult children, and his businesses by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging that they were involved in an expansive fraud scheme lasting over a decade that Trump used to enrich himself.
James said that with the help of his children and others at the Trump organization, the former president gave fraudulent statements of his net worth "to obtain and satisfy loans, get insurance benefits, and pay lower taxes."
"In short, he lied to gain massive financial benefits for himself."
During an appearance on MSNBC, New York Times reporter Susan Craig said that while she expected this day to come, she's still trying to wrap her head around the potential consequences facing Trump down the line if James' suit is successful. She said that the lawsuit could force Trump to renegotiate crucial loans.
"This is tough stuff for the Trump Organization," Craig said. "There's no question this is a dark day for them."
MSNBC contributor Chuck Rosenberg said that this day came thanks to good reporting from news journalists.
"Liquidity for the Trump Organization is going to be a huge problem," Rosenberg said. "Leans might be called, it's going to be harder to get additional loans, the value of the properties if the Attorney General has correctly stated them are much, much lower than the Trumps had proclaimed, and so this could lead -- without being apocalyptic here -- to financial ruin for the company."
James' office requested that the former president pay at least $250 million in penalties, and that his family be banned from running businesses in the state.
She also urged that Trump along with his children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump be barred from purchasing property in the state for five years.
In addition, James said her office, which lacks the authority to file criminal charges, was making a criminal referral to the US Justice Department based on the three-year investigation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization to reinforce his troops in Ukraine following major combat setbacks this month.
In the announcement he said Russia was directly threatened with "disintegration" by the Western powers backing the Ukrainian government. He also warned NATO that nuclear-armed Russia could use any weapons in its armory against what he called Western "nuclear blackmail".
Watch Putin's address to the nation Wednesday morning:
The mobilization means Russian citizens who are in the reserve could be called up, and anyone with military experience would be subject to conscription. The necessary decree has been signed and took effect on Wednesday. The announcement comes as Russia is believed to face shortages of manpower.
The Russian president also said Russia will use “all the instruments at its proposal to counter a threat against its territorial integrity — this is not a bluff.”
While Putin’s most loyal allies rallied around the leader with calls for unity and defense officials stretched over backwards to provide dubious assurances to the general public, ordinary Russians rushed for the exits and took to the streets.
Airline tickets out of the country sold out within a matter of hours. There were myriad reports of men of conscription age being barred from buying bus and airline tickets, and human rights groups reported that draft notices were already being handed out to people at bus stations and train stops in some areas.
The calling up of potentially 300,000 reservists would mark the largest Russian mobilization of troops since World War II “and all but ensures that there will be no near-term off-ramp for the military conflict, which has already left thousands dead and is imposing ruinous economic costs on Europe,” said Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, in a note.
The move underlines jitters among administration officials that Russia’s setbacks in Ukraine could lead an increasingly desperate Putin to pursue an increasingly dangerous escalation of the conflict, Croft said.
Some NATO leaders have dismissed Putin’s announcement as a sign of panic in the Kremlin. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Wednesday, “You see that Ukraine is increasingly able to turn the tide, has conquered big chunks. You also see that Western support is starting to work, so our help with weapons systems and other things, we need to really continue with that. Russia cannot win this war. But this is a kind of panic reaction.”
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace also chimed in saying, “No amount of threats and propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community are united and Russia is becoming a global pariah.”
Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly, Biden said Putin’s effort to stage “sham” referendums in occupied territory was an “extremely significant violation” of the UN charter.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier called Putin’s announcement an “act of desperation.”