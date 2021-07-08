Trump and GOP began fundraising off ‘frivolous’ lawsuit ‘within minutes’: report

It took Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC), the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) just "minutes" to begin fundraising off of what some are calling the former president's "frivolous" lawsuits against Twitter, Facebook, and Google.
Politico's Sam Stein posted this text from the joint Trump-RNC fundraising committee:
The New York Times' Nick Corasaniti posted these screenshots from the Trump/RNC fundraising organization:
"Trump's baseless Big Tech lawsuit is all about fundraising," the tech and culture website Mashable reports. "Keep on grifting."
"After Trump filed federal lawsuits against Google, Twitter, and Facebook for allegedly violating the First Amendment by banning or suspending him from their platforms, the NRCC and NRSC, the fundraising arms of the House and Senate GOP respectively, each sent out text alerts," Forbes reports. "'IT HAPPENED,' said the NRSC – which, along with the NRCC, has spent months hyping Trump's plans to start his own social media site – adding, 'Trump announced he is fighting CENSORSHIP by SUING Big Tech companies.'"