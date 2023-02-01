Letitia James suit will cost Trump hundreds of millions: former ally
Former Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen predicted on Wednesday that New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit would cost his one-time boss hundreds of millions of dollars.

In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, Cohen explained why James' civil lawsuit represents such a significant threat to the former president.

"I do believe that he will see repercussions for the first time in almost his entire life," he predicted. "We've seen quite a few cases now, whether it's [Trump Organization CFO Allen] Weisselberg's incarceration, whether it's the 17 counts against the Trump Organization, and now with the attorney general's case, I think we're going to see a lot of repercussion to Donald Trump."

Lemon then asked Cohen to elaborate on what such repercussions would look like.

Cohen replied that he believed that the Trump Organization would eventually be forced to pay $250 million in fines, and that that total was just the base of what Trump would have to fork over.

"I think it will be more in the neighborhood of $700 million, based upon at least the information that I know," Cohen said.

"$700 million in fines?" asked Lemon.

"That's correct," Cohen said.

