'Another witch hunt': Trump lashes out at 'racist' NY AG over 280-page lawsuit alleging mass fraud

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at New York Attorney General Letitia James after she filed a nearly 300-page lawsuit against him alleging he and his adult children committed massive tax fraud over the span of decades.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump didn't address any of the allegations leveled against him and his family, but rather accused James of running a politically motivated "witch hunt."

"Another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, getting almost zero support from the public, and now is doing poorly against Law & Order A.G. candidate, highly respected Michael Henry," Trump wrote.

In fact, most reputable polling has James leading Republican Michael Henry by a comfortable margin.

Regardless, Trump accused James of launching the lawsuit as an election ploy.

"I never thought this case would be brought - until I saw her really bad poll numbers," Trump wrote. "She is a fraud who campaigned on a 'get Trump' platform, despite the fact that the city is one of the crime and murder disasters of the world under her watch!"

In a followup post, the twice-impeached former president tried out a nickname for James by calling her "Peekaboo."

"Attorney General Letitia 'Peekaboo' James, a total crime fighting disaster in New York, is spending all of her time fighting for very powerful and well represented banks and insurance companies, who were fully paid, made a lot of money, and never had a complaint about me, instead of fighting murder and violent crime, which is killing New York State," he wrote. "She is a failed A.G. whose lack of talent in the fight against crime is causing record numbers of people and companies to flee New York. Bye, bye!"

