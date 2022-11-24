Trump poised for a 'miserable Thanksgiving' as legal headaches pile up: reporter

Former President Donald Trump's legal prospects are likely giving him a "miserable Thanksgiving," according to Newsweek reporter Ewan Palmer.
Specifically, Palmer points to several problems piling up for the former president, including his hand-picked candidates getting stomped in this month's midterm elections and his well documented legal troubles.
Palmer noted that Trump will likely feel particularly stung by election results in Alaska, where Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) defeated MAGA ally Sarah Palin and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) beat back a challenge from Trump-picked Kelly Tshibaka.
"Murkowski's victory would be particularly hard for Trump to take, since she was one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial over allegations he incited the January 6 attack at the Capitol," Palmer notes.
Palmer also writes that, in addition to facing probes led by special prosecutor Jack Smith, Trump is also facing a new lawsuit from writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of sexually assaulting her over two decades ago.
"Carroll will be filing the battery lawsuit against Trump along with a fresh defamation suit in relation to the former president's additional rape allegation denials he made in October," writes Palmer. "The new defamation lawsuit will be in response to Trump repeating the "not my type" remark about Carroll in an October 12 statement posted on Truth Social."