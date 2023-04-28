Trump's lawyer blew his legal defense in defamation case: legal expert
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits with his attorneys Joe Tacopina and Boris Epshteyn inside the courtroom during his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court April 4, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Kelly-Pool/Getty Images)

Michigan attorney Jamie White, who is known for his work with sexual assault victims, says that Donald Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina blew Trump's chances of prevailing in the rape civil suit brought by E. Jean Carroll.

"The cross-examination of Ms Carroll was the most tone-deaf and shameless cross-examination I have ever seen," White told Newsweek. "His insinuations were credibly rebuffed by Ms. Carroll. If Mr. Trump had a prayer of coming out on top, his attorney threw it out the window yesterday."

As Newsweek points out, White represented the members of the U.S. Gymnastics team who were assaulted by former coach Larry Nassar.

"His attacks on her credibility were based on discredited and ignorant theories that she is lying because she did not scream or call authorities," White said. "Any competent professional that works in this space knows most victims do not come forward initially. or at all for that matter."

During his cross examination of Carroll, Tacopina asked her if she was "supposedly raped."

"I was raped," Carroll responded, to which Tacopina then asked her why she didn't "scream for help."

"I'm not a screamer. I was in a panic, fighting," Carroll responded. "You can't beat up on me for not screaming."

"People always ask, 'Why didn't you scream?' Some women scream; some do not," Carroll continued, growing visibly emotional. "He raped me, whether I screamed or not. If I was trying to make a lie I would say I was screaming my head off, but I did not scream. I did not scream."

According to White, "to accept the defense argument one must believe that Ms. Carrol told two different friends about the assault 27 years ago with the plan to sue him 27 years later. That is ridiculous on its face." He added that the "next two witnesses will seal Mr. Trump's fate in a civil context."

"I expect Ms. Carroll's attorneys to pile on with the Hollywood Access tape and deposition testimony. While the only thing guaranteed in life are death and taxes, I would accept any wager that purports Mr. Trump will not be found liable for raping Ms. Carroll."

