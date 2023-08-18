Here's how Trump lawyer's presence at J6 could link coup plot to rioters: Ex-prosecutor

New revelations about former President Donald Trump's legal adviser Kenneth Chesebro's activities during the January 6 attack could be a critical link between the Trump associates who devised the plan to overturn the electoral count in the 2020 presidential election and the rioters and right-wing paramilitaries who violently stormed the Capitol, suggested former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance on MSNBC Friday.

Chesebro, according to a new report, was on the grounds of the Capitol on the day of the attack, following around and filming far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

"This is huge to me, right?" asked anchor Jason Johnson. "Because what you had, a lot of these people working on the fake electors scheme, they could always kind of argue, hey, I was just talking, this was just — I was just speculating, this is a bunch of friends and I'm throwing ideas up against the wall. We weren't connected to any of the violence. But when you have one of the people on the fake electors scheme actually at the Capitol, that's a pretty strong link, that's the kind of thing that should put you in legal and possibly jail jeopardy, correct?"

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"It's utterly fascinating, because it's tough to say that you're a lawyer, sitting in your office researching the law and providing people with legal advice, when you're trailing Alex Jones around the Capitol, videotaping comments that he's making," said Vance.

The important question, Vance continued, is "how much of this did [the Justice Department] know?"

"Presumably, they're already in the loop on this and they know what to make of it," Vance continued. "But it is absolutely a tantalizing piece of information, because as a prosecutor, it would lead you to follow up to find out how this happened and what the relationships were like. Is there some sort of a link here between the organizers of the coup and folks who engaged in violence on January 6th? Or is something else going on here? Lots of unanswered but very interesting questions."

Watch the video below or at the link here.