Trump added attorney named Jim Trusty to Mar-A-Lago legal team after seeing him on TV

Former President Donald Trump reportedly hired one of his lawyers who's defending him in the Mar-A-Lago search after seeing him on television.

The former president's legal team has drawn criticism for their work on the case, and they were assembled hastily and unconventionally, with little regard for their experience in national security matters and other relevant topics, reported Insider.

"That's part of the reason why the former president has trouble finding lawyers," said former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, "because he demands that they file documents and take positions that have no legal support whatsoever."

Two of the lawyers, Evan Corcoran and Jim Trusty, do have experience as federal prosecutors, but Corcoran was hired this spring after speaking to Trump on a conference call and Trusty was added after the former president saw him on television, according to the New York Times.

Corcoran was not vetted at all, according to a source close to Trump who spoke to the Washington Post, but he made clear during the call that he would take on a case that other advisers tried to avoid.

Trump's other attorneys in the case are former One America New Network host Christina Bobb, Florida insurance lawyer Lindsey Halligan, and Alina Habba, who previously served as general counsel for a parking-garage firm.

"I already have excellent and experienced lawyers," Trump said in a Truth Social post, in response to reports on his unconventional team. "Am very happy with them."