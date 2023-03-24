Trump lawyer's testimony likely seals the deal for indictment in docs case: legal expert

The testimony of Donald Trump’s lawyer on Friday before a federal grand jury likely seals the deal for an indictment in the classified documents case, a former top law enforcement official told CNN.
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said that from an investigative standpoint, Evan Corcoran’s testimony was “icing on the cake” for special counsel Jack Smith.
U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Wednesday ordered the former president’s lawyer to provide evidence to prosecutors under the crime-fraud exception.
Corcoran was seen by reporters entering federal court Friday morning, and McCabe said the Justice Department has since presented evidence to Howell implicating Corcoran and Trump in a crime or a cover-up, confirming that Trump’s lawyer did in fact provide evidence to the grand jury Friday.
Corcoran’s testimony, according to McCabe, makes an indictment against the former president “almost guaranteed.”
“Talking to Corcoran as they did today, and understanding exactly what those conversations involve is like the icing on the cake, and I think it also makes an indictment on the activity around the documents almost guaranteed at this point,” McCabe said.
