Trump's 'bizarre' new legal filing 'makes him look guilty': CNN analyst

Rebecca Roiphe, a former prosecutor at the New York District Attorney's Office, told CNN on Tuesday that she was baffled by former President Donald Trump's latest legal maneuverings.

Specifically, Roiphe said it was "bizarre" to see Trump's lawyers ask for a "special master" to review that documents seized by FBI agents from Mar-a-Lago to determine if any of them are covered by executive privilege.

"They are asserting executive privilege against the executive branch," she argued. "I mean, the Department of Justice is part of the executive branch. That's bizarre to start with. Obviously, these documents belong in the National Archives. This is exactly why they are to be held by the government itself, not by somebody who is a former president or anybody else."

Roiphe then said the most likely explanation for the filing was that it was a public relations stunt, though she said Attorney General Merrick Garland would not be ruffled by it in the slightest.

"The former president doesn't understand that certain people in certain roles just don't respond in the same way he does," she said. "Merrick Garland just rolls his eyes at that. He's doing his job, following facts, thinking how they apply to the law. This idea that some people might be feeling certain ways or that Trump knows certain people, that isn't going to actually affect him in any way. He's reacting just as we're reacting, which is to think, 'This is bizarre, why is he doing that, if anything it makes him look guilty.'"

