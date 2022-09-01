Trump ‘insults’ the courts by everything his filing does not mention: MSNBC anchor

Lawyers for Donald Trump on Wednesday released a response to the Department of Justice that neglected to address a number of key issues, as detailed by MSNBC Lawrence O'Donnell.

"The most important thing to keep in mind, the single most important thing to know about the Trump lawyers filing tonight is that it does not say one word about something included in the Justice Department's filing last night," O'Donnell said. "It could get some of the Trump lawyers indicted for obstruction of justice."

"One of the very important pieces of evidence in the Justice Department's filing last night is a copy of an under-oath affidavit written by one of the Trump's lawyers, inside -- swearing under oath on that day that at that moment they were handing over to the FBI and a federal prosecutor at Trump's home, all of the government documents that were at Donald Trump's home at that time," he continued. "Everything."

"Those lawyers said under oath, to the FBI, in this affidavit, that they conducted a search of Donald Trump's home, after receipt of the subpoena, in order to locate any and all documents that are responsive to this subpoena, any and all responsive documents, accompanied by this certification," O'Donnell explained. "That means they accompany this piece of paper, on Jun. 3, the Trump lawyer said to the FBI and federal prosecutors under oath, that you know have all of the documents that belong to the government belong in this home."

"That was a lie," O'Donnell said. "It's very likely tonight that somebody will be convicted of obstruction of justice for that lie, in writing, under oath. Either one or more of Donald Trump's lawyers, or possibly Donald Trump himself, if the Trump lawyers turn on Donald Trump and testify that they were simply passing on a lie told to them by Donald Trump."

"None of that, none of that, is mentioned in the Trump lawyers filing tonight, which insults the court with the lie," he added.

Watch:



