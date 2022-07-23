'Upper echelon of Trump world' in a panic that he is in 'serious legal jeopardy': report

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, Rolling Stone reporter Asawin Suebsaeng claimed that Donald Trump is consumed with running for president again -- and winning -- because it will insulate him from the wave of criminal charges he could be facing.

As Suebsaeng explained, the idea that the former president could be on the receiving end of criminal charges is also occupying the minds of the former president's "upper echelon" of advisers who are hoping to get him re-elected.

Speaking with fill-in host Charles Blow on "The Coss Connection," the Rolling Stone reporter stated that Trump constantly complains to anyone around him that he wouldn't be under the threat of being indicted if he was still president.

"There are a number of factors why Donald Trump has been telling people he does want to seek the presidency, again in 2024," he explained. "As the January 6th hearings intensified and as the various investigations, including the criminal investigations, including the wide-ranging investigation going on in the Biden Justice Department intensified, people who are still very close to Donald Trump will tell you that when he would talk about his potential 2024 plans nowadays, as these investigations and hearings were intensifying publicly, the more often he would link those conversations to immediately segueing to things like, 'Oh, you know, they couldn't do this to me while I was president because of all the legal protections.'"

"When it comes to his talk of a possible 2024 White House bid, when he talks about privately, it's very clear to confidants that the legal protections of the Oval Office are incredibly front of mind for him," he told the host.

"Just to clarify one more thing," he added, "The idea that Trump could be in serious legal jeopardy isn't something that is just a liberal wish-casting, or things that his critics say over and over again. This is something that's talked about frequently in the upper echelons of Trump world, on his legal team and among his former administration officials."

Watch below: