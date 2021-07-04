Trump warned that his rallies are only making his legal problems worse
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a "Keep America Great" rally at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Appearing on MSNBC with host Lindsey Reiser, conservative campaign strategist Susan Del Percio watched a clip of Donald Trump from Saturday night talking about the indictments filed against his company, and explained to the host that almost every time the ex-president speaks he incriminates himself further.

During his rant on Saturday night in Sarasota, Trump all but admitted that he is avoiding paying taxes -- a central part of the Manhattan DA's investigation of the Trump Organization -- and Del Percio smirked that the ex-president can't seem to keep his mouth shut as further criminal indictments loom.

"Time will continue to wear away at Donald Trump," Del Persio explained. "These legal problems may also force him to eventually have to stop these rallies because the more he opens up his mouth, the more incriminating -- the more often he incriminates himself."

She then elaborated, "For example, last night, it's about fringe benefits. Did you notice he didn't say 'oh, there are charges against my company are false'? He just didn't like what he was being charged with -- so we'll see."

Watch below:


MSNBC 07 04 2021 12 48 04 youtu.be


Video 2020 Election SmartNews