Trump's legal team is 'in the dark about what may come next' as the DOJ outmaneuvers them: report

According to a report from Politico, the most recent cast of characters populating Donald Trump's legal are scrambling to keep up with dealing with the Department of Justice's investigation of the former president and seem to have no coherent legal strategy in mind as they attempt to defend him.

Calling their efforts thus far as a "throw-everything-at-the-wall" defense since the Mar-a-Lago search, the report states that the former president's attorneys are showing up in court completely unprepared for what comes next.

Pointing to Trump attorney Christina Bobb's appearance last week as an observer rather than a participant over the possible release of the FBI’s affidavit for the Mar-a-Lago search, Politico reports, "The moment underscored an increasingly apparent truth about Donald Trump’s legal strategy in the week since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home: He and his team haven’t settled on a singular approach and appear in the dark about what may come next."

The report added, "Trump has often used litigation to delay but has been loath to go on offense, particularly when he’s likely to lose. His vow Friday to make a 'major motion' appeared in keeping with that approach."

According to the report, Bobb's lack of preparation seems to indicate that Trump and his attorneys are not on the same page.

"Bobb’s quiet approach to Thursday’s hearing in Florida differed conspicuously from the tack taken by Trump, who has loudly insisted that DOJ release the unredacted affidavit underlying the search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago. Several media organizations and conservative Judicial Watch filed motions with a federal magistrate judge to do just that," the report stated. "But Trump never authorized his legal team to make that formal request."

