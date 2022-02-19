Trump faces 'death by a thousand legal cuts' — and classified docs are 'least of his worries': CNN's Smerconish

On CNN Friday, political analyst Michael Smerconish argued that former President Donald Trump has worse things to worry about than the growing controversy over his removal of classified documents from the White House.

"You're, among other things, an attorney," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Did Trump potentially commit a crime here? Is there a chance he will be prosecuted for it?"

"Did he intentionally mishandle those documents, or was he grossly negligent? That's the legal issue," said Smerconish. "I don't know. I suspect his defense is going to be, this is the way I treated all of my possessions, government and otherwise. Whether the toilet story is accurate, the shredding of documents, the use of cellphones, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera."

READ MORE: 'Melt down the machines!': Mike Lindell storms Georgia Capitol and calls for GOP official's arrest

That said, Smerconish believed that Trump's pilfering of classified documents would prove to be a mild problem for him -- at least compared to the other legal investigations he's facing.

"Wolf, for anybody else this is five-alarm fire. For him, I think it's the least of his worries," added Smerconish. "He's got the Manhattan District Attorney, he's got the New York Attorney General, the January 6th commission, and a grand jury in Georgia all looking at him. If he were a major corporation — and he isn't in reality — there'd be in-house teams of lawyers and a lot of outside counsel. In his case, this has got to be incredibly expensive and difficult to manage. It's like a death by a thousand cuts, legally speaking."

Watch below:

Michael Smerconish says Trump faces "death by a thousand legal cuts" www.youtube.com

Kim Potter sentenced to 16 months in prison for killing of Daunte Wright

Kim Potter sentenced to 16 months in prison for killing of Daunte Wright www.youtube.com



