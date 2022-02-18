'Melt down the machines!': Mike Lindell storms Georgia Capitol and calls for GOP official's arrest

Fresh off a failed mission to the "Freedom Convoy" in Canada, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell stormed the Georgia Capitol on Friday and called for Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to be arrested.

"During a Friday episode of right-wing political strategist Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, Lindell appeared live from Atlanta as he and volunteers delivered some 40 boxes of affidavits alleging massive fraud in the last presidential election," Newsweek reports. "The pro-Trump businessman also said he believed Georgia's Republican leaders could be meeting with Raffensperger as he and his supporters arrived at the Capitol. ... The podcast segment continued as Lindell and his supporters entered the Capitol to deliver the boxes through the building's metal detectors."

"The whole United States is watching," Lindell said, adding that Raffensperger was likely meeting with other Republicans "to figure out how to keep covering up the biggest crime in history."

"He's probably on the phone with China right now," Lindell said of Raffensperger. "You know, in Georgia here, Brad Raffensperger is probably, you know me, melt down the machines and put him behind bars. ... He needs to be put in prison, it needs to be ended — put in prison."

A spokesperson for Raffensperger blasted Lindell in a statement, according to Newsweek.

"Mike Lindell's nonsensical parade only harms public confidence in elections. This isn't just a problem in Georgia but nationwide. He knows he's lying—but he's fallen so deep into the grift that he may actually believe his own lies," the spokesperson said. "Flooding our offices with bizarre chain letters will not change the outcome of 2020—but it will change the outcome for Republicans by staying home in 2022 due to these off-base antics."

Watch the video below.