'Blessed are the feeble minded': Trump ridiculed for statement raging at pre-election lies

President Donald Trump (Screenshot)
Deprived of a social media platform and having shut down his blog, Donald Trump issued a statement on Saturday morning enumerating what he believes are lies levied against him before the election and claiming the media is now "admitting" they got him all wrong.
Before stating that hydroxychloroquine "works" and Hunter Biden's laptop "is real," the president wrote, "Have you noticed they are now admitting I was right about everything they lied about before the election?"
Then came the list- which was promptly picked apart.
You can see some comments below:
@RSBNetwork But we're on to the 46th President now.— Lisebet Ines Francesc 🇺🇲 (@Lisebet Ines Francesc 🇺🇲) 1623512552.0
@RSBNetwork No "they" aren't. But it does look like trump's DOJ was going after phone records of House Dems, which… https://t.co/tgnp5NXV0u— Kerri Pro-democracy Levine (@Kerri Pro-democracy Levine) 1623514140.0
@RSBNetwork Why do you repeat his lies? Being conservative is good, lying isn’t. Why don’t you find someone else t… https://t.co/YaC3m7ntBC— Flossie (@Flossie) 1623512428.0
@MonicaCrowley First statement is a lie. Not bothering with the rest.— Hypocrimeter (@Hypocrimeter) 1623510655.0
@MonicaCrowley Yea but he was the world largest douche - which did him in - but hey good job @MonicaCrowley hahaha— Jay D'Aprile (@Jay D'Aprile) 1623512197.0
@RSBNetwork The book "Surviving in prison for dummies" comes highly recommended for you.— Troll (@Troll) 1623513707.0
@RSBNetwork I’m looking for a thread full of morons. Yep I think Ive found it.— SweepTheLeg (@SweepTheLeg) 1623513006.0