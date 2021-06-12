'Blessed are the feeble minded': Trump ridiculed for statement raging at pre-election lies
President Donald Trump (Screenshot)

Deprived of a social media platform and having shut down his blog, Donald Trump issued a statement on Saturday morning enumerating what he believes are lies levied against him before the election and claiming the media is now "admitting" they got him all wrong.

Before stating that hydroxychloroquine "works" and Hunter Biden's laptop "is real," the president wrote, "Have you noticed they are now admitting I was right about everything they lied about before the election?"

Then came the list- which was promptly picked apart.

You can see some comments below: