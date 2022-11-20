Trump seeks to smear DOJ with the same lies he told before: report

Donald Trump has continued to lie about the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden and is now using identical language to attack the Department of Justice after special counsel Jack Smith was appointed to investigate the Mar-a-Lago documents, insurrection, and potential obstructions of justice.
On Saturday, Trump took to his Truth Social website to smear investigators after lashing out at The New York Times for a column mocking his victimization.
"Our country has never seen a weaponized 'Justice' Department, and FBI, like they are witnessing right now," Trump argued.
"They are doing everything they can, much of it unlawful, to protect an incompetent and corrupt president, and his drug-addicted criminal son," Trump alleged, without any evidence of unlawful conduct.
"The system is tainted and rigged, just like our elections are tainted and rigged, and just like our border is for sale to the highest bidder, open, and a disgrace to humanity," he alleged. "In the meantime, our country is failing at a level never seen before!!!"
"The polls are really strong, especially since Tuesday’s announcement, hence the appointment of a radical left prosecutor, who is totally controlled by President Obama and his former A.G., Eric Holder," Trump said, even though there is no indication of the special counsel being a leftist.
The former president argued he should not be investigated at all.
"This is not justice, this is just another witch hunt, and a very dangerous one at that," Trump argued. "No way this scam should be allowed to go forward!"