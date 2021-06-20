'Is this a joke?': Trump slammed for 'disgusting' Father's Day message to 'Losers of the world'
Donald Trump (Vine)

Donald Trump found himself incapable of sending out a simple "Happy Father's Day " message on Sunday morning, instead opting to issue a statement mentioning the holiday and then calling his critics "Losers."

In a statement, the former president, who suffered a humiliating loss to now-President Joe Biden, wrote: "Happy Father's Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs, and other Losers of the world. Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together!"

Based upon responses, the ex-president won't be getting his Father's Day wish of coming together soon.

