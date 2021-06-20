'Is this a joke?': Trump slammed for 'disgusting' Father's Day message to 'Losers of the world'

Donald Trump (Vine)
Donald Trump found himself incapable of sending out a simple "Happy Father's Day " message on Sunday morning, instead opting to issue a statement mentioning the holiday and then calling his critics "Losers."
In a statement, the former president, who suffered a humiliating loss to now-President Joe Biden, wrote: "Happy Father's Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs, and other Losers of the world. Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together!"
Based upon responses, the ex-president won't be getting his Father's Day wish of coming together soon.
See below:
@RSBNetwork Did you include yourself in the losers group?— Robert Peter Kelley (@Robert Peter Kelley) 1624205873.0
@RSBNetwork What a disgusting message. Can't even wish people a happy Father's Day without insulting people. Please… https://t.co/MJD2J8bLCm— May Kergen (@May Kergen) 1624204610.0
@RSBNetwork I trust this is a joke post, right?— COVID #hoax survivor Will James Robertson #NoMasks (@COVID #hoax survivor Will James Robertson #NoMasks) 1624204065.0
@RSBNetwork To the biggest LOSER & LIAR in the world.... may you have the Father's Day you deserve....— Gina (@Gina) 1624204252.0
@RSBNetwork These are the words of a venemous, classless, un-American. Trump devoured the soul of this c… https://t.co/m2W7PAcEy4— tmoney1 (@tmoney1) 1624205780.0
@RSBNetwork Says the biggest loser father and man of them all. You’re always hateful and cruel. I pity your children.— Dogmom (@Dogmom) 1624203920.0
@RSBNetwork Such an outstanding, well-written statement made by DJ Trump. He represents who Americans are and exa… https://t.co/pQKxjMvt4Y— BeckyLemay (@BeckyLemay) 1624204948.0
@RSBNetwork @liarpoliticians he really is a deeply damaged #Individual1— Chris Borrill (@Chris Borrill) 1624206339.0