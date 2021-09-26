Trump increasingly losing favor with Michigan Republicans who don't care who he endorses: report
Donald Trump via AFP

A straw poll at the semi-annual Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference in Michigan suggests that Donald Trump influence among Republican Party activists seems to be waning as the country moves on from his November election loss.

According to a report from MLIVE, attendees are already lining up behind alternatives to the former president for the 2024 presidential election and when asked if a Trump endorsement would sway their vote, a majority took a pass.

"An endorsement from former President Donald Trump may not be a decisive advantage among Michigan Republicans, according to a straw poll sponsored by The Detroit News, " the report states, basing it upon an "unscientific poll surveyed more than 740 Republicans of the conference's 1,300 attendees."

As Exhibit A, MLIVE reports that Matthew DePerno has received Trump's endorsement in the Attorney General race but, among attendees at the conference, ran "dead last" in the list of potential candidates.

"About 60% of those surveyed said they would vote for a Republican 'even if the candidate didn't agree with Trump's assertion that the 2020 election was stolen,'" the reports states, adding that favorites for the 2024 GOP presidential field still includes Trump at 47% followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (25%), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (8%), U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (6%)"

You can read more here.

2020 Election SmartNews