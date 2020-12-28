Trump can 'feel his power draining away hour by hour': CNN White House correspondent

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Monday said that President Donald Trump has been acting out more in the last month of his presidency because he increasingly feels impotent.

While talking with CNN host Alisyn Camerota, Harwood said that deliberately gummed up the passage of a bipartisan pandemic relief package because he wanted to feel that he still had clout in Washington, D.C.

"What he got... was some gratification and some affirmation for his wounded ego," Harwood explained. "When you're a lame-duck president, you feel the power draining away hour by hour. He knows Joe Biden is going to be president in a couple of weeks so he is desperately reaching on for things that make him feel powerful."

He noted that the president has been going on a pardon spree of political allies, which is one of the few areas where the United States Constitution gives the president almost unlimited powers.

When it came to the pandemic relief package, Harwood said, Trump simply wanted to see GOP lawmakers "begging him to sign this bill and not let it lapse."

"This is a president who is about his tending to his own ego, his own psyche, and he got a little gratification while playing golf in Mar-a-Lago that he counts for a few more days still," he said.

