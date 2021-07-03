'Pathetic loser' Trump mocked for boast he will make a 'significant announcement' this week at his golf course
Press conference of Donald Trump, President of United States of America, during NATO. (Shutterstock)

According to a press release tweeted out by his new spokesperson, former president Donald Trump claims he will be making a "significant announcement" about his "efforts to protect Americans' First Amendment rights" during a press conference at his Bedminster golf course.

Trump, who is banned from Twitter as well as every other social media platform, has taken to issuing statements through spokesperson Liz Harrington who has assumed a more active role in promoting the former president after the departure of Jason Miller.

Trump's latest missive was immediately ridiculed with many expressing skepticism that much of anything "pathetic loser Trump has to say will rise to the level of "significant."

You can see some comments below:














