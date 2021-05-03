Trump-loving cop repeatedly punched 4-foot-11-inch woman in the face during ‘horrendous’ beating: lawsuit

According to a newly filed federal lawsuit, a woman claims she was beaten by a New Jersey police officer after she filmed the officer using excessive force on her daughter, The Trentonian reports.

Gloria Ramirez, who is Guatemalan, was carrying a three-year-old toddler when the incident took place last year. Her attorney says that "Trump-loving" officer Tara Dzurkoc repeatedly punched Ramirez in the face, knocking out her front teeth.

"This is an outrageous, outrageous story," attorney Tom Mallon told The Trentonian. "I've never seen anything as horrendous as what happened to this lady, and I've seen a lot."

According to The Trentonian, this is the third lawsuit this year alleging that Trenton police used excessive force on people for recording them.

In the video, Dzurkoc can reportedly be heard saying, "Gimme the phone now," as the toddler cried while officers tried to restrain Ramirez.

The 4-foot-11-inch Ramirez was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting and obstructing justice after Dzurkoc claimed in a police affidavit that the woman kicked and hit her with her cell phone.

According to Jezebel, Dzurkoc has been accused of using racist language in previous arrests.