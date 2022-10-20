'Back the Blue' school board administrator resigns after arrest for Jan. 6 assault on Capitol cops

According to KING 5 News, the director of a school board in Orting, Washington has resigned following his arrest on felony charges stemming from his participation in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"Rick Slaughter resigned from the Orting School Board of Directors Wednesday after previously being arrested and charged for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot," said the report. "Slaughter and his stepson, Caden Paul Gottfried, were charged earlier this month. Slaughter was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and other felony and misdemeanor offenses."
Slaughter is one of more than 900 people so far charged in connection with the attack, with offenses ranging from misdemeanor trespassing and unlawful picketing, to violent assaults on police, to seditious conspiracy charges against leaders of paramilitary groups like the Oath Keepers.
"In my conversations with Rick, he expressed this decision was grounded in his love for his family," wrote Orting School Board President Carrie Thibodeaux in a statement. "As a Board, we remain committed to transparency and open communication lines between the District and the local community. While we appreciate Rick’s service to the District, we are also saddened by the hurt and frustration recent events have caused. This community, our schools, staff and students will continue to be at the heart of what we do, while building your trust and confidence."
According to prior reports, Slaughter, who ran for school board on a platform of stamping out mask mandates, "critical race theory," "disgusting" sex education, and "forced pronoun changes," was directly involved in assaults on law enforcement officers at the Capitol.
Arrest documents claim that Slaughter was “using his bodyweight to push against a line of officers,” used a pole to attack officers, and passed a chemical weapon to fellow rioters. According to the complaint, he could be heard on video shouting at police, “…You guys need to stand down. Just walk away nobody will f*cking hurt any of you… This is America. This isn’t f*cking right. You f*cking know it…. This has never been the America I ever f*cking known...”
Ironically, his campaign platform for school board also railed against criminal justice and policing reforms, saying, "[W]e should defund the media, not the police! We need public servants who are working to offer safety for all citizens without fear and propaganda.”