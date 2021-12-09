Trump fixated on 2020 election in latest Mar-A-Lago rants while building a network of loyalists to ensure he won't lose again

Donald Trump is building a Republican Party centered around himself and designed to ensure he would win the 2024 election, no matter what voters say.
The twice-impeached one-term president and his allies are working to remove "weak" Republicans who refused to go along with his efforts to undo his loss in the last election, and sources told Axios that it's impossible to carry out an extended conversation with Trump at his Mar-A-Lago resort that isn't interrupted by his obsession with the 2020 election.
"We try to get him onto other topics," said an adviser, "but you always get dragged back."
Trump is hyper-focused on demanding Republicans "get smart" and work to "audit" -- and then overturn -- his loss last year, and he's endorsing loyalist candidates for governor, Congress, state legislature, secretaries of state and even school board to lay the groundwork for another White House campaign.
"He’s not just taking the standard steps of establishing a PAC, courting donors, and building a political operation," Axios reported. "He’s also trying to purge his critics from all levels of the GOP and replace them with loyalists who could object to the certification of future elections."
Some former Trump administration officials have founded the America First Policy Institute think tank and America First Legal to challenge President Joe Biden's agenda, and the similarly positioned Center for Renewing America and America First Policies are focused on culture-war issues to activate voters for right-wing candidates.
The former president has also been pushing for changes to voting laws that would have allowed him to remain in power, despite receiving 7 million fewer votes, including at least 10 bills in state legislatures that would allow partisans to overturn election results -- although none of those have passed yet.