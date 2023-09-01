MAGA's 'angry, irrational toddlers' who end up 'crying in front of judges' roasted by conservative

In a 10-part thread on X, the social media platform once known as Twitter, former U.S. Naval War College professor Tim Nichols dropped the hammer on seemingly intelligent adults who have thrown their lot in with Donald Trump and, like him, have turned into "angry, irrational toddlers" living in a constant state of rage.

Coming a day after two of the Proud Boy leaders, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl, sobbed in front of U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly before being handed 17 and 15-year sentences respectively for their part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, Nichols asserted they are prime examples of Trump voters who "are mired in eternal petulant childhood."

As he wrote, "Yes, MAGA world is about resentment and ignorance and displaced anger and all that. But it's also a time that seems to me incredibly...juvenile.," before adding, "Trump hawking t-shirts with his mug shot is like some hair band selling posters of their guy getting busted for drugs or waggling his junk onstage or something.

"It's beyond unserious. It's child-like, the political version of Oppositional Defiance Disorder. And yet it'll sell."

"Life's good and people don't grasp that ghastly decisions can have disastrous effects – including on 'them'," he continued, "I suppose you could call all this 'decadence,' but it's not even gloriously decadent in that grandiose, Weimar, 'Cabaret' kind of decadence. It's just people putting on costumes and hats and being violent and then crying in front of judges when it all goes horribly wrong. "

After writing, "You can't sustain a superpower when nearly half of its citizens are mired in eternal petulant childhood," he compared the Trump MAGA crowd to "countercultural activists of the 60s: well-off would-be revolutionaries who really have no idea what they're doing and merely want to act on ill-defined, self-actualizing, self-centered emotion."

"Millions of our oldest citizens, people my age – Trump's most reliable voting bloc – who should be our wisest among us, are the ones most like angry, irrational toddlers (much like Trump himself). This is incomprehensible to me, especially as I get older," he continued before adding, "But how weird that so many adults now worship – and emulate – a choleric 77 year old toddler."

