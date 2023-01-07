Trump goes on caps-heavy Friday night rant demanding an end to mail-in ballots

Former President Donald Trump spent his early Friday evening unleashing a caps-heavy rant demanding an end to mail-in ballots in the United States.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the former president demanded that Republican governors start taking action to block voters from mailing in their ballots unless they had disabilities or were serving overseas in the military.

"All Republican Governors should immediately begin the process of ENDING MAIL IN BALLOTS (which are fraught with corruption, and always will be!) EXCEPT FOR FAR AWAY MILITARY AND PEOPLE WITH A PROVEN ILLNESS, GETTING VOTER I.D. AND SAME DAY VOTING WITH ALL PAPER BALLOTS," Trump wrote. "This effort should be all out and start immediately. Governors have the power and authority to do this. GET IT DONE, or we will never have honest elections in our Country again!"

In fact, there is no evidence that mail-in ballots are rife with fraud, and Trump won several states in 2020, most notably Florida, where mail is widely used by voters.

What's more, Trump's rant comes at a time when many in the Republican Party have said his attacks on mail voting have put them at a disadvantage, as they have to ramp up election day turnout at polling places to high levels just to match the ballots that Democrats have been banking by encouraging voters to send in their ballots via mail.