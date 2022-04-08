Trump panics over NY criminal investigation: ‘What kind of country are we living in?’

On Friday, in response to reports that the Manhattan criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump is still ongoing, the former president put out a lengthy, run-on statement whining that the whole process is corrupt.

"What the Fake News Media doesn’t tell you, and they are doing everything within their power to force prosecutors throughout the Country to do a terrible injustice to our Nation and its people, is that a low-life attorney named Mark Pomerantz, who is a “Never Trumper” and a Hillary Clinton sycophant (together with his wife), left a Never Trumper, Crooked Hillary law firm, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, with two young associates who were also Never Trumpers, in order to go into the District Attorney’s office to unjustly prosecute a man named Donald J. Trump, who also just happens to be the 45th President of the United States, and is leading in every poll to be the 47th," Trump wrote.

"Can you imagine a Never Trumper Democrat-only law firm sending a Never Trumper law partner with two associates to the District Attorney’s office to prosecute their political opponent, Donald J. Trump, and the firm represents the Democrat Party, and is headed by Robert Schumer, Chuck Schumer’s brother, and many other Never Trumpers?" he added. "What kind of Country are we living in?”

For weeks, the Manhattan DA's office has been plagued with allegations that its new head, Alvin Bragg, has been trying to prematurely wind down the investigation, which has been looking into whether the Trump family inflated assets or kept two sets of books to commit tax fraud and other business misconduct. Pomerantz actually resigned from the office in protest of how the investigation was being run.