'Beyond pathetic' Trump ridiculed for whining about 'rigged' election before Mar-a-Lago crowd

Twitter scrteenshot
In a video posted to Twitter, former President Donald Trump can be seen standing before an unoccupied drum set addressing a small crowd from a stage at Mar-a-Lago and hinting that enough ballots may be found in the Arizona voting audit to change the 2020 presidential election.
Response to the clip of the former president, and now Mar-a-Lago resident, complaining about what he called a "rigged" election -- five months after the fact -- led to an avalanche of ridicule with one Trump critic saying the former president has now gone "beyond pathetic."
You can see some responses below:
