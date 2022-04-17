Trump 'supplicants' urged to use 'big fonts' and pictures in their Mar-a-Lago presentations: report

According to a report from the New York Times, conservatives making the pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago in the hopes of meeting with Donald Trump are being cautioned to make their case for his endorsement in a manner that will grab his attention.

According to the Times' Shane Goldmacher, the former president is holding court in a converted bridal suite at his Palm Beach resort where Republican "supplicants" compete with rivals to get his nod for the upcoming Republican Party primaries.

As the report notes, "Working from a large wooden desk reminiscent of the one he used in the Oval Office, Mr. Trump has transformed Mar-a-Lago’s old bridal suite into a shadow G.O.P. headquarters, amassing more than $120 million — a war chest more than double that of the Republican National Committee itself," adding, "Mr. Trump is behaving not merely as a power broker but as something closer to the head of a 19th-century political machine."

With the Times also reporting that those seeking to get the ex-president's ear are paying so-called "Trump whisperers" to help them get close to him, there was some helpful advice from one conservative who tried -- and failed -- to get an endorsement.

According to Goldmacher, "Mr. Trump enjoys flattery and is not above rewarding sycophants. But insiders say bringing compelling visual material matters, too. Big fonts are key. With photos and graphics. In color," the Times' journalist adding that Joe Kent, who wants to take on Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) recalled, "He’s not a real big digital guy, so we had printouts,” and that Trump told him, "I need to see polling, I need to see funding, I need to see you make a name for yourself."

You can read more here.