Trump offers a new Mar-a-Lago conspiracy theory as his defenses keep getting debunked
Donald Trump press gaggle / Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian.

Donald Trump continues to employ a spaghetti legal defense as he figuratively throws things against the wall to see if anything will stick, after the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week.

Trump has tried to claim that the documents in question were declassified. But there is no evidence of that, and legal experts say it is irrelevant under the criminal statues cited in the search warrant application and the FBI revealed classified information was obtained.

He has tried to claim the Department of Justice could have had the documents at any time, but the documents were reportedly subpoenaed and were apparently not turned over if the FBI found them at Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

Without any evidence, Trump suggested the FBI planted evidence, although Trump and his family watched the search on surveillance video.

And Trump falsely claimed Obama took classified documents to Chicago, which was debunked by the National Archives and Records Administration.

On Saturday, after bragging about setting fundraising records, Trump threw out a new defense.

"The 'White House' just announced that it had no knowledge of the early morning raid on Mar-a-Lago, or the break in of Melania’s closets, my safe’s, or the secured and locked storage area where unclassified documents were safely held, and which the FBI knew of, was shown, and made recommendations that another lock be added (which they cracked, but not with the safecracker that they brought with them!)," Trump posted to Truth Social, even though the White House said on Monday they learned of the search warrant from Twitter.

"Does anybody really believe that the White House didn’t know about this? Witch hunt!" Trump claimed, as he did during both of his impeachment trials.

