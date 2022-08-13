Trump offers a new Mar-a-Lago conspiracy theory as his defenses keep getting debunked

On Saturday, he was interviewed by CNN's Jim Acosta.

"I have to show this to our viewers," Acosta began. "Trump is already trying to make money off of this and a lot of money. Take a look at all this, he has been blasting out fundraiser emails one after the other since the FBI search.

The interview came shortly after Trump bragged on Truth Social about record fundraising.

"One of them reads' official' Trump defense fund," Acosta noted. "And you know, all of this is becoming an instant cash cow.

"And we'll remind our viewers the Jan. 6 committee pointed out to the American people that during the period between the 2020 election and Jan. 6, they claimed to have a defense fund that they were trying to raise money for, they were claiming to raise money for."

"And it's just one fundraising email after another and I'm just kind of wondering, George, is this part of the grift?" Acosta asked. "Is this the grift, part two?"

"Look, you cannot separate anything that he does from the grift," Conway replied.

"And you cannot separate anything he does and any of his supporters do from the grift, and that includes Fox News, that includes members of Congress," he explained. "I mean, it's all part of, you know — basically they've been running a fraud for five years that this man is competent, that he is sane, that he is virtuous and everything that threatens that is attacked as being illegitimate and wrong and lies without any evidence and I think that's why they describe it as a war."

"They don't want anybody to think, they want everybody to fight," Conway continued. "They want everybody to be angry and that's part of why they do that, is partly because the money comes in when they do that."

"Yeah, they're pushing people's buttons to get the people to push the fundraising button," Acosta said.

Conway warned that the 2024 presidential campaign could be violent.

Conway predicted Trump "will use the threat of his supporters engaging in violence to his advantage. He doesn't care, he perfectly will be happy to see violence in his honor, if you will, erupt."



"That was the playbook on Jan 6 and that's going to be the playbook for the 2024 campaign when he announces," Conway said. "Not if, it's when he announces."



Watch the segment below or at this link.