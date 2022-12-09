'Everything should be returned at once!' Trump snaps at DOJ over latest Mar-a-Lago document setback

Former president Donald Trump kicked off his Friday morning by lashing out at the Department of Justice over the government documents the FBI was compelled to confiscate from his Mar-a-Lago resort that has led to an investigation over obstruction of justice and possible violations of the Espionage Act.
Last week the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ordered the special master review of the stolen documents be shut down, with CBS now reporting, "The outside review of documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida resort will officially come to a close, as a ruling from a federal appeals court panel ordering its end took effect Thursday without an appeal from Trump," and then adding, "Late Thursday afternoon, the 11th Circuit's clerk sent a letter to the federal district court in Miami noting that the mandate had taken effect, capping the monthslong legal battle stemming from Trump's request for the special master to vet the records."
That likely prompted a meltdown by the former president who fired off a series of posts on Friday morning.
"WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THE FBI & 'JUSTICE' DEPARTMENT? THEY SEEM TO BE TOTALLY OUT OF CONTROL! THERE IS, RIGHT NOW, A 'WEAPONIZATION' OF JUSTICE THE LIKES OF WHICH OUR COUNTRY HAS NEVER SEEN BEFORE. THE TWITTER AND FACEBOOK SCANDAL HAS ALREADY PROVEN TO BE, WITH THE POSSIBLE EXCEPTION OF SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN,THEIR MOST SINISTER ACT IN HISTORY. EVEN THE RINOS & THE WEAK ARE OPENLY ADMITTING THAT THE 2020 ELECTION WAS RIGGED, BUT IN A DARKER WAY THAN EVER THOUGHT POSSIBLE. SO MANY LIVES DESTROYED!" he began.
He then praised new Twitter owner Elon Musk, writing, "ELON: The Twitter releases are a revelation in that they show, in a very powerful fashion, the FBI and 'Justice' illegally colluding, proving conclusively, in one more very powerful way, that the 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged & Stolen. What everyone is REALLY waiting to see, however, is the Twitter information and thought process leading up to the time of the so-called 'Election,' and ultimately the 'Deplatforming' of the President of the United States. Big moment in history. Thank you!"
What followed was his attack on the DOJ and his demand that he get the disputed documents back immediately.
"Under the Presidential Records Act and the very well established Clinton Socks Case, the raid of Mar-a-Lago by the FBI, and the taking of documents and many other items, was ILLEGAL. Everything should be returned, at once!" he insisted.