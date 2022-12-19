Trump 'angry and disconnected' as criminal charges loom: Morning Joe

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski discussed the alternate reality Donald Trump had constructed around himself at Mar-a-Lago.

The former president faces legal peril on multiple fronts, including criminal investigations and lawsuits into himself and his family-owned business, but he has surrounded himself with inexperienced sycophants as he launches another presidential campaign that he so far doesn't seem too interested in running.

"He's isolated, he's alone down there, he remains angry, disconnected, it seems to be another reality," Scarborough said. "He has created this reality around him, except all of his former advisers seem to be saying that he doesn't want to hear from anybody unless they're going to sit there and tell him yes all day. So there are no guardrails left, but also there's nobody there to say, don't -- put those down, you look like a fool."

Brzezinski agreed, saying that Trump had retreated into an alternate reality.

"It's sort of kind of like a little la-la land that he's created for himself, and I say that, you know, in a realistic way where he has created his own reality, and nobody, nobody around him, you know, they fear, actually, telling him the truth or bringing him bad news," she said. "We'll read from the piece a little later on. It's quite colorful in terms of what has happened to his life, this sort of strange world that he's created at Mar-a-Lago amidst all these legal challenges."

Watch the segment below or at this link.





