On CNN Monday, former Homeland Security official Paul Rosenzweig reacted to former President Donald Trump's claims about the investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort at his rally in Arizona over the weekend.

Among the claims Trump made was that he had a right to the documents that were being stored there, but also that some of them may have been planted.

"Let's get back to the president's comments in Arizona over the weekend, repeating what he has said on social media and, interestingly enough, what his legal team is not saying in any court filings," said anchor Bianna Golodryga. "What, if any, impact does this have on the case once again, accusing the FBI, the DOJ, without any evidence whatsoever, that they planted these documents?"

"First of all, there is an inconsistency, he also said they should give him back what's his, if they planted them it's not his," said Rosenzweig. "But leaving that aside, really this is President Trump trying to poison the jury pool, to set up a world in which at least one juror is available who will vote to acquit him on the false belief that the documents are planted."

All of this is in contrast to what Trump's lawyers have actually said in court, said Rosenzweig.

"The reason the Trump team hasn't said that in court is because it's not true, and in court, they have to say that in a sworn forum where they have to swear what they're telling the court is the truth," said Rosenzweig. "That's why Judge Cannon's decision to allow them not to have to make that statement at this point is really one of the more significant things. She's giving them a pass because she's pretty much taken Trump's side on this."

