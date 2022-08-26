Explosive report claims a phony Rothschild heiress infiltrated Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s inner circle

An explosive new report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette claims that the FBI is investigating a Russian-speaking Ukrainian immigrant named Inna Yashchyshyn who allegedly gained repeated access to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort under a fake identity.

According to the Post-Gazette's sources, Yashchyshyn got access to Mar-a-Lago by posing as a member of the famous Rothschild banking family, and she worked to look the part by "donning designer clothes, a Rolex watch, and driving a $170,000 black Mercedes-Benz SUV."

Yashchyshyn's case first came to the attention of federal authorities when she got into a legal dispute with a former associate that led to a court battle that exposed her frequent trips to Mar-a-Lago.

Yashchyshyn, who speaks multiple languages, had previously worked for an adoption agency that specialized in helping pregnant Russian women get American citizenship for their babies by having them come to the United States.

The partner testified in a court affidavit that Yashchyshyn used "her fake identity as Anna de Rothschild to gain access to and build relationships with U.S. politician[s], including but not limited to Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham, and Eric Greitens."

In fact, there is even a photo of Yashchyshyn at Mar-a-Lago standing on the golf course with both Trump and Graham.

In an interview with the Post-Gazette, Yashchyshyn denies that she ever entered Mar-a-Lago using a phony alias and she said her partner claimed that in order to harm her personally.

Nonetheless, the FBI is still investigating her as a potential foreign intelligence threat.

Charles Marino, a former Secret Service supervisor, tells the paper that "the question is was it a fraud or an intelligence threat,” and then added that "the fact that we are asking this question is a problem."

Read the full report at this link.