Trump rails against FBI 'hacks and thugs' for 'stealing everything in sight' in angry Truth Social rant
Donald Trump (Shutterstock)

Former President Donald Trump on Friday morning launched yet another angry tirade at the FBI for executing a lawful search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago resort after he defied subpoenas requesting that he return top-secret government documents.

In a new post on his Truth Social website, the twice-impeached former president falsely accused the FBI of stealing "everything in sight" when they searched Mar-a-Lago, despite the fact that both a search warrant and inventory released earlier this month showed that they primarily took back documents that are property of the United States government.

"The political Hacks and Thugs had no right under the Presidential Records Act to storm Mar-a-Lago and steal everything in sight, including Passports and privileged documents," he wrote. "They even broke into my safe with a safecracker - Can you believe? This Act was created for a very good reason, and it works. We are right now living in a Lawless Country, that just so happens to be, also, a Failing Nation!"

In reality, the government does have the right to search the residence of a former president if it convinces a judge that there is probable cause to believe it will find evidence of a crime there.

A redacted version of the affidavit that led to the Mar-a-Lago search is due to be released on Friday by noon.

